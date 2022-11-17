'Nonsense Of Hit Wicket...': BJP Leader's Cricket Analogy Strike At Opposition

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi praised PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath's "development model". (File)

In a swipe at opposition parties using cricket analogy, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said the "nuisance of no ball" and "nonsense of hit wicket" on a political pitch sends a political party "out of the people's ground".

In politics, falsehood can destroy while service, simplicity and sensitivity can deliver, he said addressing a 'karykarta sammelan' on the occasion of filing of nomination by Akash Saxena, the BJP candidate for Rampur Assembly by-election.

"We should remember that respect of people's mandate and resolve for inclusive empowerment is our national duty. Development with dignity of the last person in line should be our utmost priority," a statement from his office quoted Mr Naqvi as saying.

Hitting out at opposition parties, Mr Naqvi said, the "nuisance of no ball and nonsense of hit wicket on a political pitch sends a political party out of the people's ground." Good governance is the hallmark of the Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh, he claimed.

Mr Naqvi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have "crushed the culture of curfew, corruption and crime".

The former Union minister said 'Modi-Yogi' have laid a strong foundation of inclusive empowerment by demolishing the barriers of appeasement, dynasty politics, region, religion and caste.

Uttar Pradesh ministers Suresh Khanna, Gulab Devi and Baldev Aulakh, Rampur Lok Sabha MP Ghanshyam Lodhi, among others, were present on the occasion.