Nominations Over, But Uncertainty Lingers Over 15 Seats In Maharashtra

The deadline filing of nominations is over but there is no clarity on around 15 seats in Maharashtra. The ruling alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena of Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party of Ajit Pawar is yet to announce the names of candidates for four seats. The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi - Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP and the Congress - have not officially declared candidates for 11 seats.

The unprecedented situation follows weeks of tussle in the Opposition camp. But the ruling alliance, which had more or less got its house in order, has allowed the suspense to grow.

Hand in hand with the apparent indecision comes a near-trend of leaders turning rebel and filing nomination as Independents.

The biggest case in point was Nawab Malik of Ajit Pawar's NCP, who had filed two nominations - one as an Independent and the other as an NCP member, till the party moved to back him just minutes before the deadline.