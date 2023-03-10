Noisy Scenes At Assam Assembly Over Maharashtra MLA's 'Dog Meat' Remark

Opposition MLAs walk out of the Assam assembly over "eating dog" comment

The first day of the Budget session of the Assam assembly today saw disturbances and a walkout by opposition parties on a Maharashtra MLA's remarks about purported dog meat eating habits of the people of Assam.

The issue led to noisy scenes in the assembly, with opposition MLAs disrupting Governor Gulab Chand Kataria's speech and later walking out.

The opposition MLAs stood up and shouted slogans. They also asked what action has been taken against the Maharashtra MLA.

The Governor had to cut short his speech to 15 minutes. Later, the opposition MLAs walked out of the assembly hall.

Maharashtra MLA Bachchu Kadu had reportedly proposed in their assembly that stray dogs should be sent to Assam to control their rising population, as they are consumed by locals in the northeast state.