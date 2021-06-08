Noida Metro Services To Resume From June 9, Covid Rules In Place: NMRC

Noida Metro to resume services on Wednesday, June 9

Noida Metro will resume services on June 9. Metro services in Noida were shut for more than a month due to the partial coronavirus lockdown during the second wave of the pandemic. "Noida-Greater Noida Metro will resume services for passengers from June 9 after hiatus of over a month due to COVID-19 lockdown," officials were quoted by news agency Press Trust of India as saying.

Metro trains will operate from 7 AM to 8 PM on weekdays only as night and weekend curfew is still in place, senior officials said.

Due to the partial Covid-linked curfew, metro services on the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) network were suspended from May 1. But now as the curfew has been relaxed in Gautam Buddh Nagar, metro will start operating, Noida Metro Rail Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.

Officials have however said people should travel only if necessary and strictly follow Covid protocols.