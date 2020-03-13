Delhi Man Has Coronavirus. All Staff At His Noida Office Quarantined

The Novel Coronavirus is highly contagious; it was first detected in China's Wuhan

An employee of a leather manufacturing factory in Noida, near Delhi, has been infected with the highly contagious Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19, a medical officer in Uttar Pradesh has said. The factory has been fumigated and sanitised and all the employees numbering around 700 have been kept under home quarantine, officials have said.

The patient, 46, a resident of Delhi, had been to Switzerland and Italy, where the virus outbreak is extremely severe with one-third of the population under lockdown. He has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and his condition is stable, UP chief medical officer Anurag Bhargav said.