Noida College Gets Notice Over Poor Food Quality, Unhygienic Conditions

Further action will be taken upon receiving the probe report, Archana Dheeran said. (Representational)

The administration of a private college in Greater Noida and its canteen operator were served notice by the Food Safety Department for alleged poor food quality and unhygienic conditions on Saturday, officials said.

Purported pictures also surfaced on social media, showing mosquitoes and insects in certain food items.

The inspection was carried out over complaints by some students who expressed dissatisfaction about cleanliness and standards of the food quality served to them by the canteen, a senior official said.

Assistant Food Commissioner (II) Archana Dheeran said the inspection was carried out at the canteen of Aryan Residency of Lloyd College in the Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida.

"The inspection was carried out under the leadership of Chief Food Safety Officer Akshay Goyal and items were inspected by Food Safety Officer RP Gupta. During the inspection, cleanliness arrangements and other standard compliances were not found satisfactory for which notice was given to the college administration and the canteen operator," Archana Dheeran said.

During the visit, the officials also had a discussion with the students living in the hostel about their concerns, in which most of the students expressed dissatisfaction regarding the cleanliness and quality of food, she said.

"In this regard, a suggestion was made by the college administration after talking to the warden and canteen operator, that a committee of students would be formed for weekly feedback on the food quality," Archana Dheeran said.

The college administration also assured that very soon they will take necessary steps given this complaint, the assistant commissioner said.

"Samples of the biryani being served to the students (on Saturday) have been collected and sent to the government laboratory for testing of quality," Archana Dheeran said.

Further action will be taken upon receiving the investigation report, she added.

On March 9, around 80 students living in the same hostel were hospitalised with food poisoning after they consumed 'puris' made of 'kuttu ka atta' (buckwheat flour) on account of Mahashivratri, according to police.

After lab tests, the quality of buckwheat flour was found not to be of standard quality, a food safety official said.

