Delhi-Noida Border To Stay Closed, 42% COVID-19 Cases Tracked To Capital

The Delhi-Noida border will not be opened for public amid rising number of coronavirus cases linked to the national capital, the administration of the Uttar Pradesh city said in a statement, a day after the centre allowed intra and inter-state movement of goods and people in its lockdown5 guidelines.

"The health department has reported that out of the total coronavirus cases detected in Noida in the last 20 days, 42 per cent have links to Delhi. After discussion with the health and police departments, it has been decided that status quo must be maintained at the Delhi-Noida border," the statement read.

The Noida administration, in its lockdown5 guidelines, also issued fresh containment rules for housing societies. Unlike before, if an individual tower reports coronavirus cases, the entire society will not be sealed.

"In multi-storey residential buildings, only those towers that report coronavirus cases will be declared containment zones. If more than one tower report coronavirus cases, all of them will be considered containment zones; all the services like park, gym, swimming pool, banquet halls etc will also be considered to be under containment zones," it said.

No separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for inter-state or intra-state movement of people and goods, the centre said on Saturday. If a state or Union Territory decides to regulate movement, it will have to publicise its decision in advance, it said.

The Uttar Pradesh government had left the decision of opening borders with Delhi on the Ghaziabad and Noida administrations.

In office buildings, the Noida guidelines said, the floor where coronavirus cases are found, will be sealed for 24 hours. The cost of sanitation will be borne by the company. Shops will be allowed on an alternate basis.

All the remaining Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines will be implemented in Noida.

The centre on Saturday extended the coronavirus lockdown till June 30, but said that malls, restaurants and religious places can reopen from June 8 except in containment zones, or areas sealed because of a large number of virus cases.