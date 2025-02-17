Noida 37th Vasant Utsav 2025: Schedule, Timing, Venue And More

The 37th edition of the four-day annual flower show, Vasant Utsav, is set to take place in Noida, starting Thursday (February 20) and will continue till Sunday (Feb 23). Organised by the Noida Authority in collaboration with the city's floriculture society, the event will be held at Helipad Ground/Shivalik Park, Sector-33A.

This year's theme is inspired by the Maha Kumbh with visitors set to be ushered into the venue via a grand floral entrance. A 30-35 ft model of Kashi Vishwanath Temple will also be on display which is expected to be the centrepiece of the event. The entry is free for everyone and the show can be enjoyed between 11:00 am to 9:00 PM IST on all four days.

With over 350 floral entries and more than 40 stalls, this year's event is set to eclipse the previous year's scale. The event kicks off with judging and an opening ceremony on Friday, followed by various performances. The second day starts with blossom arrangements, cut bloom and veggie sculpting, and a fusion band performance.

An introduction to gardening by horticulture experts, prize distribution, and cultural dances of India will take place on the penultimate day while a flash painting competition, prize distribution, closing ceremony with a laser show and Kavi Sammelan will take place on the final day.

The show will feature a wide range of flowers, including alyssum, aster, brachycome, calendula, dianthus, gazania, larkspur, marigold, nasturtium, nemesia, californian poppy, salvia, stock, verbena, and viola.

Meanwhile, invitations have been extended to schools, corporate offices, colleges, and resident welfare associations (RWAs) with extensive arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the event.