"Nobody Should Relax Just Because Vaccine Is Here": Harsh Vardhan To NDTV

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday night cautioned people against letting down their guard because of the rollout of coronavirus vaccines, stressing that following Covid-appropriate behaviour was critical "at least for a few more months" to ensure the chain of transmission is snapped.

India began the second phase of the vaccination drive at 9 am today, with priority shifting from healthcare staff and frontline workers targeted in the first phase to people over 60 (and those over 45 but with co-morbidities).

Dr Vardhan told NDTV that, till 8.30 pm, a little over 29 lakh people had registered for their vaccine dose.