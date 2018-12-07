No Wheelchair, 105-Year-Old Rajasthan Woman Carried To Polling Booth

Rajasthan Elections: Shajha, 105, had to be carried by her family members as there was no wheelchair.

Voting is underway for 199 seats in Rajasthan for the assembly polls 2018. From the first-time voters to the elderly, voters are enthusiastically participating in the "festival of democracy".

By 11 am, the voting percentage in the state was 22.2 per cent. Among the voters was a 105-year-old woman, Shajha, who came out to vote in Jaipur's Kishanpura polling station. Lack of wheelchair, however, soured her and her family's voting experience.

"There is no facility of wheelchair in this polling booth. We had to carry her inside the polling station so that she could vote," one of the family members told news agency ANI.

The polling day faced several other hiccups. EVM malfunctioned in polling booth number 172 in Bikaner's Kisamidesar and had to be replaced. Voters protested at polling booth number 253 and 254 in Ahor constituency of Jalore after EVM malfunctioned. Following this, the voting had to be stopped for some time.

The BJP and the Congress are the main contenders in the Rajasthan assembly election this year. While BJP's Vasundhara Raje is looking to hold on to power by riding on her schemes, the Congress is counting on anti-incumbency, but is yet to announce its chief ministerial candidate. In the last round of by-elections in February, the Congress wrested the Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha seats and the Mandalgarh assembly seat from the BJP.

Polling in Rajasthan will continue till 5 PM and the votes will be counted on December 11 along with Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.



