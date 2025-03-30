"No Ulterior Motive": Prashant Kishor Backs Kunal Kamra On "Gaddar" Row

Former election strategist and Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishor today backed stand-up comic Kumal Kamra amid the huge controversy over his comments on Eknath Shinde, saying he does not play politics or have "ulterior motives".

"Kunal Kamra is my friend," Prashant Kishor said, also admitting that he had said some things that "caused controversy".

"But so far as I know him, he has no ulterior motive. People who think he is playing politics -- he would not do anything like that," he added.

Mr Kamra, Prashant Kishor said, lives in Pondicherry.

"He does organic farming. He does stand-up-comedy on the side. He has no political rivalry. He is one of those who love their country. Maybe he has chosen his words wrongly. If he has done so then there should be an legal action. But I can say he has respect for the country and its constitution," he added.

Mr Kamra has been deep in trouble since his "gaddar (traitor)" comment on Mr Shinde. Police cases have been filed against him, the site of the concerned show vandalised, and death threats have been tossed out by right-wing groups. Political leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, had censured him.

On Friday, the Madras High Court on Friday granted interim anticipatory bail to Mr Kamra in connection with the multiple FIRs lodged against him.

Mr Kamra has been defiant, pointedly refusing to back down.

In a post on X last week, he said he does not fear this mob and would not "hide under the bed".

"As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system," he added.