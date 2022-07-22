No Time Limit Fixed For Law Commission Chairperson Appointment: Centre

Kiren Rijiju said there is no proposal to make Law Commission into a statutory body.

No time limit has been drawn for appointment of chairperson and full-time and part-time members in the Law Commission, the government told Lok Sabha citing the notification which formed the 22nd law panel.

The 22nd law commission is without a chairperson and members since its inception in February, 2020.

The term of the 21st Law Commission ended on August 31, 2018. In a written reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Cabinet had approved the constitution of 22nd Law Commission of India for a term of three years with effect from February 21, 2020.

"As per the notification dated February 21, 2020, no time limit has been drawn for appointment of chairperson, full-time and part-time members in the Commission," the minister said.

It is the endeavour of the government, Kiren Rijiju said, that appointments in a body need to be inclusive in character, with participation of all sections of society.

He also said that there is no proposal to make Law Commission, which advises the government on complex legal issues, into a statutory body.

In 2010, under the then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government the law ministry had mooted to provide statutory powers to the law panel. But no progress was made.

