No Takers For Stake In Air India, Bidding Process Closes

34 Shares EMAIL PRINT The government is keen to sell the loss-making, debt-ridden airline. New Delhi: As the bidding deadline for Air India expired today, the government failed to draw even a single bid for stakes in state-run carrier. Even though there were enough signs, the government was hopeful of last-minute bids. But a no show by investors has dealt a severe blow to the privatisation plans for the national carrier.



The sale was crucial for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plans to divest assets and help keep the fiscal deficit at 3.3 per cent of GDP, a goal already under pressure from giveaways to farmers and other welfare benefits ahead of a national election in 2019.



Civil Aviation Secretary RN Choubey had earlier dismissed any extension of the deadline as it had already been extended from May 14 to May 31.



The government has been keen on selling the loss-making, debt-ridden airline and had finalised its plans in late March to divest a 76 per cent stake and offload about $5.1 billion of its debt.



However, after the terms were disclosed, no company showed any interest. Jet Airways and rival IndiGo, owned by InterGlobe Aviation, had already opted out of the race.



Earlier this month, some terms were eased and the period to make bids was also extended, but there were still no takers for the airline, which flies some lucrative routes but also has one of the industry's highest employees-per-aircraft ratios.



