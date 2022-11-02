'No Structural Audit, No Expertise': In Gujarat Bridge Tragedy, 10 Lapses

The materials used for the renovation were "substandard".

There was no structural audit of the 143-year-old bridge before its renovation.

Many of the cables of the suspension bridge were rusty, including the part where it broke. The incident would not have happened, had the cables been repaired.

Only the platform was changed and not the cables.

The bridge was opened to the public without determining how many people it could carry.

Government approvals were not taken before it was reopened.

There was no lifesaving equipment, lifeguards were not deployed.

There was no documentation of the repair work.

The contractors hired for the renovation job were not qualified for such work, they said.