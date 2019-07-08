No Steps Taken To Promote Tourism Places In Bihar: Rajiv Pratap Rudy

Rajiv Pratap Rudy expresses displeasure over lack of promotion of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh tourist spots

Two BJP lawmakers -- Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Hema Malini -- today expressed displeasure in Lok Sabha over lack of adequate steps for promotion of some tourist places in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and urged the government to do the needful.

During the Question Hour, Mr Rudy, a lawmaker from Bihar, said despite his repeated requests for development of the Sonpur cattle fair in his state, no step has been taken by the Union Tourism Ministry.

Hema Malini, lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, said there has been no action for development of Mathura, Vrindavan and adjoining areas under the tourism ministry's Krishna circuit.

However, Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said all development projects related to tourism have to come from the state governments.

The central government has received only applications whereas any such proposal has to come with a detailed project report (DPR), Prahlad Singh Patel said.

Mr Rudy said he had submitted a DPR too and if the officials did not bring it under the consideration of the minister, then it was a matter of privilege against officials concerned.

The tourism minister said the Ministry of Tourism has identified eco-tourism as one of the niche tourism products for promotion and development, including in Bihar, to attract tourists with specific interest and ensure repeat visits for unique products in which India has a comparative advantage vis--vis competing destinations.

The ministry is promoting eco-tourism as part of the Incredible India 2.0 Campaign in domestic and overseas markets.

The minister said tourist attractions are being showcased on the Incredible India website and these destinations and niche tourism products are also being promoted on a regular basis by India tourism offices in exhibitions and fairs held in India and abroad.

The ministry, under its Swadesh Darshan Scheme, Integrated Development of Theme Based Tourist Circuits, is developing tourism infrastructure in identified circuits, across the country, having tourist potential in a planned and prioritised manner.

The tourism minister said under the scheme, 15 thematic circuits have been identified for development including themes covering all religious/spiritual sites in the country -- Spiritual Circuit, Ramayana Circuit, Krishna Circuit, Buddhist Circuit, Tirthankar Circuit and Sufi Circuit.

