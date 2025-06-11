NO to Bikinis, YES to Burkinis: Syria Asks People To Wear "Appropriate" Swimsuits at Public Beaches

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed The Syrian Tourism Ministry mandates women to wear full-body swimsuits at public beaches.

Men are prohibited from being topless while at public shores, according to the new regulations.

Private beach clubs can opt out of these rules, permitting western swimsuits within moral limits. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

The Syrian Tourism Ministry on Tuesday issued a new mandate for women, asking them to wear "appropriate" swimsuits at public beaches. Women must wear swimsuits that cover the full body, such as burkinis, and men can't be topless.

"Visitors to public beaches and pools, whether tourists or locals, are required to wear appropriate swimwear that takes into account public taste and the sensibilities of various segments of society," Tourism Minister Mazen al-Salhani said in a Facebook post.

"More modest swimwear is required at public beaches and pools (burkinis or swimsuits that cover more of the body). When moving between the beach and other places, it is necessary to wear a beach cover-up or loose-fitting robe (for women) over swimsuits," the directive added.

The ministry said that swimmers and beach visitors in general are required to wear "appropriate swimming attire and behave in a manner that respects public taste".

Also Read | Different Victim, Similar Story, Same Pain: Raja Raghuvanshi's Case Reminds Of 2003 "Ring Road Murder"

The mandate has come almost six months after Islamist-led forces toppled longtime Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad and seized power.

Some private venues have been exempted as the ministry said that private beach clubs and venues considered "luxurious" by authorities have the option of not abiding by the new rules. "Western swimsuits are allowed" in private establishments within the limits of "general morals", the ministry stated, asking them to follow the modesty rules.

Not just the beach, Syrians are in general asked to "wear loose clothing, cover the shoulders and knees and avoid transparent and tight clothing" while out in public, according to the ministry's statement.

However, the ministry hasn't specified how the rules will be enforced.

Netizens react to the decision

People on social media platforms reacted to the announcement, with some raising concerns about personal freedoms since the new authorities took power in December.

A woman said on Facebook, "Syria is a moderate and open country, and it should accommodate everyone without restrictions. "The ministry should reconsider its decision," she added.

Meanwhile, another social media user, Yahya Qabisho, supported the new rules, saying that there's a "duty" to respect the "culture of Syrian society".