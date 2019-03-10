No State Elections In Jammu And Kashmir Right Now, Only Parliamentary Polls

The Election Commission indicated the time is not right in Jammu and Kashmir. (FILE PHOTO)

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir would not be held along with the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission said today, setting off an avalanche of criticism in the Kashmir Valley. The state has been under Governor's rule since the BJP ended the ruling alliance with Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party in June.

The Commission -- which has been studying the feasibility of holding the elections as the state passes through a sensitive phase after the Pulwama attack -- indicated the time is not right.

Explaining its move, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said, "We will have to carry out 3 phases of election for just 1 constituency of Anantnag... so you can imagine how complicated it is."

In a series of tweets, the state's former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah targeted the NDA government.

In light of the failure to conduct assembly elections on time in J&K I'm retweeting my tweets from a few days ago. PM Modi has surrendered to Pakistan, to the militants & to the hurriyat. Well done Modi Sahib. 56 inch chest failed. #slowclaphttps://t.co/oqtDAfNdeb — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 10, 2019

Citing Union home Minister Rajnath Singh's assurance to both houses of parliament about making all forces "available for simultaneous polls", Mr Abdullah tweeted: "First time since 1996 Assembly elections in J&K are not being held on time. Remember this the next time you are praising PM Modi for his strong leadership".