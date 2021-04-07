"No Shortage Of Vaccine", Says Union Health Minister As Covid Cases Surge

Financial aid to vaccine-developers is a collective decision, Harsh Vardhan said (File)

In a massive row between the centre and Maharashtra over the availability of vaccines, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told NDTV that "there is no shortage".

"I want to say this on record. I said this even when we had a meeting with 11 states. There is no shortage of vaccine. States are given vaccines on the basis of their requirement and the stocks are continuously replenished," Harsh Vardhan said in an exclusive interview.



The Maharashtra government said earlier today that it would soon run out of vaccines. In a letter to the central government, Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said vaccinations must be allowed for all above 18 and that doses must be increased, since Maharashtra was the single biggest contributor to India's Covid tally.



In Delhi, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) cornered the central government on its "Vaccine Maitri" programme to ship vaccines to other countries. Party leaders led a protest march to the BJP headquarters saying: "Vaccinate Indians first before offering help to others."



Dr Harsh Vardhan clarified: "Indians are not suffering on account of Vaccine Maitri." The country had enough doses to fulfil its domestic requirements and also help other countries, said the Health Minister.

Calling the surge of cases "a matter of concern", Harsh Vardhan remarked that this time the government was better prepared to handle it.

"The basic problem is that people are lax. They are not taking Covid-appropriate behaviour seriously," he said.



Asked whether he would say the same about politicians campaigning for state elections, he agreed that "the problem exists in political rallies as well." But it was for the Election Commission to monitor such gatherings, he asserted.



On the demand to open up vaccines for all, Harsh Vardhan said: 'We are following WHO-suggested practices on vaccines in which the most vulnerable sections will be vaccinated first."



Dr Harsh Vardhan also commented on Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawala's interview to NDTV, in which he admitted that his vaccine manufacturing capabilities were "very stressed". Mr Poonawala also appealed for financial assistance from the government.

The Health Minister said: "Financial aid to vaccine-developers is a collective decision which will be taken by a number of experts who monitor this situation on a regular basis."

He also said claims of new strains driving the infections was "still not corroborated" or backed by scientific data.