No Security Change At Yogi Adityanath's Uttarakhand Ancestral Home: Cops

Yogi Adityanath's mother and two brothers live in Panchur village. (File)

No change has been made in the security provided to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath's family living in their ancestral home in Panchur village of Pauri district, officials said on Thursday.

The UP Chief Minister's family living in the village already has Y-category security cover, and one inspector rank official and three constables are always stationed there, Pauri SSP Shweta Choubey said.

Mr Choubey's remarks came after reports about security around Yogi Adityanath's ancestral home in Panchur being stepped up in the wake of the killing of gangster Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf circulated on social media.

A new police station has been opened in Yamkeshwar, 150 metres from the village, the SSP said.

Yogi Adityanath's mother and two brothers live in the village.

When approached by PTI, residents of Panchur village also refuted such reports saying the security arrangements around UP Chief Minister's home are the same as before.

"Everything is normal. The news being circulated on social media is false," a villager said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)