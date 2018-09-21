No Say In Rafale Decision: Centre On France's 'Favouring A Firm' Claim

Opposition had alleged Reliance was favoured in Rs 21,000 crore deal. (Representational)

Amid media reports of former French President Francois Hollande claiming that the Indian government suggested a particular private firm for Rafale offset contract, the Defence Ministry on Friday reiterated that neither government had any say in the "commercial decision".

"The report referring to former French president Mr. Hollande's statement that government of India insisted upon a particular firm as offset partner for the Dassault Aviation in Rafale is being verified," the Defence Ministry said in a tweet.

"It is reiterated that neither government of India nor French government had any say in the commercial decision," it said.

Mr Hollande has been quoted by an article in French website "Mediapart" as claiming that the Indian government had asked the French government to nominate Reliance Defence as its India partner in the Rafale jet offset deal. "We did not have a say in this," Mr Hollande was quoted by the website as saying. "The Indian government proposed this service group and Dassault negotiated with Ambani."

The opposition has been alleging that the Anil Ambani firm was favoured in the Rs 21,000 crore contract at the cost of state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) despite the private firm having no prior experience in aerospace manufacturing.

The Narendra Modi government has repeatedly said it was Dassault that chose its India partner and that the government has had no say in the deal.