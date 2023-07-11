''No Religion Under Any Threat In India'': NSA Ajit Doval

Dr Al Issa, secretary General of the Muslim World League, and Ajit Doval.

Saudi Arabia's former Minister for Justice, considered a leading global voice on moderate Islam, on Tuesday said India with its diversity is "a great model for coexistence" amid criticism that the country is intolerant towards its minorities.

"India despite being a Hindu majority nation has a secular constitution," said Dr Al Issa, secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL), an organisation based in Saudi Arabia and representing Muslims worldwide.

Dr Issa, who was delivering an address at an event at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in Delhi, further added that in his interactions with Indian Muslims he found that they are proud citizens.

His viewpoint was seconded by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who underlined that "India is tolerant''.

"India continues to play its role as a refuge for heterodox ideas with infinite capacity to absorb dissent. No religion is under any threat. As a proud civilizational state, India believes in promoting tolerance, dialogue and cooperation to deal with the challenges of our time,'' the NSA stated.

The NSA also pointed out India has been a victim of terrorism for many decades. The country has faced numerous terrorist attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which claimed 168 lives.

India has actively been working to combat terrorism through various means, including strengthening its security apparatus, enacting new laws, and cooperating with other countries to prevent terrorist activities, he said.

"In this war against terror, even in the face of grave provocations, India has steadfastly upheld the rule of law, rights of its citizens and protection of human values and rights as India is an extremely responsible power," Mr Doval said.

"It was no coincidence that despite having around 200 million Muslims, the involvement of Indian citizens in the global terrorism has been incredibly low," he stressed.

Both leaders also praised their respective governments for having excellent relation with each other. "We are proud of the excellent relations that exist between India and Saudi Arabia, that are rooted in our shared cultural heritage, common values, and economic ties. Our leaders share a common vision of the future," the NSA said.

In reply, Dr Issa said stated that their partnership with India is a message to the whole world.

Indian Muslim population is almost equal to the combined population of around 33-member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

"Terrorism cannot be linked with any religion. It's an individual who gets misguided," the NSA observed.

"You have rejected any attempt to associate terrorism with any nationality, civilization or religion. You have been a strong votary of the need to shun the paths of conflict and instead supported peace, harmony and understanding. We, in India, too fully subscribe to this approach and believe in doctrines of convergence, dialogue and peace leading to conflict avoidance and mitigation," Mr Doval said.

Role of community leaders to promote tolerance and co existence was also highlighted by both sides.



Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been paying special attention to India -Saudi relationship.

في مستهل زيارته للهند ملتقياً خلالها كافة المكونات الهندية:

استقبل دولة رئيس الوزراء الهندي السيد ناريندرا مودي صباح اليوم معالي الأمين العام الشيخ د. #محمد_العيسى، جرى خلال اللقاء استعراض عدد من الموضوعات من بينها التنوع الهندي في إطار دستوره الوطني بمبادئه الحضارية. pic.twitter.com/9lZwYQ8Ig1 — رابطة العالم الإسلامي (@MWLOrg) July 11, 2023

As the most important country in the OIC and home to the two holiest cities of Islam, Saudi Arabia has emerged as a crucial international partner for India.