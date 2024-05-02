No Provision In Constitution For Religion-Based Reservation: Rajnath Singh

He also attacked Congress party over the issue of 'inheritance tax' (File)

Hitting out at the Congress party, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, said that the party is "fooling" people in the name of religion-based reservation, as there is "no provision for it" in the Constitution.

He addressed two public meetings in Saran and Supaul constituencies in Bihar.

Addressing a public meeting in Saran, Rajnath Singh said, "I want to ask the parties promising religion-based reservation, why are you fooling people? I want to ask to Congress and RJD party that if you have courage then do not do politics by throwing dust in the eyes of the public, do politics by looking the people in their eyes."

Attacking the Rashtriya Janata Dal, he asked people especially to young voters to make a promise that they won't allow the return of 'Lalten Yug' (veiled jibe at RJD's poll symbol) in Bihar.

"People who are accused of corruption are going to the public and requesting for votes. Sometimes they bring the 'Charwaha Yug', sometimes 'Lalten Yug'. Only people of Bihar can bring the change by voting for NDA candidates," he said.

Campaigning for Rajiv Pratap Rudy who is contesting from Saran constituency, Mr Singh said that Mr Rudy is a trained pilot and will blow everyone away.

He also attacked Congress party over the issue of 'inheritance tax' citing Indian Overseas Congress President, Sam Pitroda's statement.

"One of the leader who is in foreign said that when INDI alliance government will form they will suggest to implement a tax where 55 per cent of the wealth generated by an individual will be transferred to government after his/her death," the Defence Minister said.

"By implementing such rules, do the INDIA alliance want to spoil the nation. Why would anyone will invest or keep savings. Many renowned economists have condemned this idea," he added.

The Defence Minister further said that former Prime Ministers; Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Manmohan Singh, all of them committed to ending poverty, but no one was successful, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government was able to bring 25 crore people out of poverty.

During his public meeting in Supaul, Mr Singh said, "Congress-RJD have lost their credibility and it will be a dream for them to win any seat in Bihar. The people who are accused of corruption are claiming to develop Bihar."

"Whether it was Atal ji government or Modi ji government, not a single Minister indulged in corruption," he said.

