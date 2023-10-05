'No Proof Of Corruption Even After 15 Months': AAP's Atishi On MP's Arrest

"I want to tell the BJP to send the ED and the CBI to every place Sanjay Singh has been in the country."

In response to the arrest of Rajya Sabha leader Sanjay Singh in connection with the alleged liquor scam, Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Thursday gave an open challenge to BJP and asked the ruling party to provide proof for the Rahya Sabha leader's arrest.

"I want to challenge the BJP that even if a single rupee of corruption is found from Sanjay Singh's residence, then the proof should be presented before the country. I want to ask the BJP that they have raided Sanjay Singh's residence, I invite them to send ED, and CBI to raid his paternal house and his bank locker. I can challenge that not even a single paisa of corruption would be found," the Delhi Minister said.

Speaking at a press conference today, the AAP leader said, "They are investigating the liquor scam. The ED and CBI have deployed more than 500 officers on this investigation for the last 15 months."

"But even after 15 months, these agencies along with the BJP-led central government have not been able to present proof of corruption of even one rupee before the court or before the country," she added.

The AAP leader alleged that the agency had arrested both Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh without providing proof.

"First, they conducted raids at Manish Sisodia's house. They could not find anything there, they conducted raids at his locker, his office and even his paternal home. But the BJP doesn't need any proof, they arrested Sisodia ji without even a single proof of corruption," she said.

"The same incident is taking place with Sanjay Singh. Yesterday, Ed conducted raids at his 4-room house. They stayed there for 8 hours and raided it for 8 hours, searching every nook and corner of the house but could not find anything" Atishi added.

The Delhi Minister said that even if the agency were to raid all places visited by AAP MP Sanjay Singh they would not find anything.

"I want to tell the BJP to send the ED and the CBI to every place Sanjay Singh has been in the country and I challenge them that even after going to all these places they will not find a single rupee of corruption, said the Delhi Minister.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur took potshots at the Aam Admi Party.

He also targeted the AAP supremo, Arvind Kejriwal, and said, "People to whom Kejriwal issued a certificate of honesty are in jail ."

The arrest of Sanjay Singh is the second high-profile arrest in the case after former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

The federal agency on Wednesday morning raided the residence of AAP leader Sanjay Singh in connection with the now-cancelled liquor excise policy in the national capital. The development followed closely on the heels of the ED's raid on the premises belonging to two of Sanjay Singh's close aides in the same context.

The agency claims that Singh and his partners played a part in the Delhi government's decision to give licenses to alcohol shops and merchants in 2020, causing losses to the state exchequer and violating anti-corruption laws.

