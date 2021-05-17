'No Place For Professionals': Congress On Virologist Shahid Jameel's Resignation

Senior virologist Shahid Jameel resigned from a national panel on genome sequencing of coronavirus.

The Congress hit out at the Centre over the resignation of noted virologist Shahid Jameel from a national panel on genome sequencing of coronavirus, alleging that there is no place for professionals in this government.

The opposition party alleged that the Prime Minister "Modi government's aversion for evidence-based policy-making has pushed India into the current crisis."

"The resignation of Dr Shahid Jameel, one of India's best virologists, is really sad. Modi Sarkar has no place for professionals who can speak their mind freely without fear or favour," senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

"How much longer will India suffer due to their ignorance," the party asked on its official Twitter handle.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari asked if Mr Jameel quit on his own or was "forced to quit".

Another Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill shared a video of BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur citing the benefits of cow urine in Covid times. "No wonder top virologist Shahid Jameel has quit Govt Covid Panel because BJP Brigade believes in quack formulas rather than scientific facts," he tweeted.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi cited Mr Jameel quitting as head of INSACOG to target the prime minister. "INSACOG had warned PM in early March about the dangerous Indian mutant but govt paid no heed. Jameel has frankly said that govt didn't take science into account. We're paying for Modi's scientific illiteracy," he said on Twitter.

Days after pointing out that scientists are facing "stubborn resistance to evidence-based policymaking", Mr Jameel quit as the head of INSACOG, a central government panel that conducts genome sequencing of coronavirus. An official said the virologist did not give any reason for his decision.

