No Phone, Cash Transactions: Former Army Man Who Killed Wife Evaded Cops For 20 Years

A former soldier of the Indian Army, who was convicted for the murder of his wife and escaped during parole, has been caught by the police after 20 years. The Crime Branch arrested Anil Kumar Tiwari, who was on the run since his release on parole in 2005, on Saturday.

Tiwari had burnt his wife to death in 1989 and was given a life term in jail.

Anil Kumar Tiwari was arrested on May 31, 1989 and the court sentenced him to life imprisonment. On November 21, 2005, the Delhi High Court granted him two weeks' parole, but the accused did not return to jail.

How Cops Found Him

Recently the Crime Branch team saw Tiwari in Prayagraj and then around his village through technical and manual surveillance. Based on the input, the team raided Churhat village in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh and arrested the accused on 12 April 2025.

How He Avoided Arrest

During interrogation, Anil Tiwari said he knew the police were looking for him, so he never used a mobile phone and kept changing his hideout and place of work. He used to work as a driver and always made cash transactions so that no electronic evidence could be found, said Aditya Gautam, a senior officer of the Crime Branch.

While being on the run, he got married again and now has four children.

Tiwari Was Dismissed From The Army

Anil Tiwari had joined the Ordnance Corps unit of the Indian Army in 1986 as a driver. But when the court convicted him, he was dismissed from the army, Mr Gautam said.

The Delhi Police have informed the concerned authorities about the arrest of the accused. Further investigation in the case is in progress, the officer said.