"No One Will Be Able To Stop SP-BSP Alliance In 2019": Mulayam Singh Yadav Mulayam Singh Yadav also thanked the BSP workers for supporting the SP candidates in the recently held bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.

Mulayam Singh Yadav addressed a public meeting at Kishni. (File) Mainpuri: Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday backed the decision of his son and party president



"It is a very good effort...with both the parties coming together, no one will be able to stop them in the Lok Sabha election...there is a need to keep it going," he told a public meeting at Kishni in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri.



The



Shunning their decades-long rivalry, the SP and the BSP came together against the BJP in the bypolls and wrested the two important Lok Sabha seats -- Gorakhpur and Phulpur -- from the saffron party last month.





(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



