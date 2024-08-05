''No Need For Amendment'': Tamil Nadu Waqf Board Chief On Centre's Move

The government is all set to bring a Bill in Parliament to amend the law governing Waqf boards

The Tamil Nadu Waqf Board has strongly opposed the Centre's reported plan to amend the 1995 law governing Waqf boards. The state Waqf Board chairman Abdul Rahman termed the move as ''conspiracy'' and called it an attempt to destabilise Waqf properties.

Waqf bodies are custodians of the properties donated by Muslim philanthropists for religious and charitable purposes and around ten lakh acres of these properties are looked after by these bodies across the country.

The Tamil Nadu Waqf Board alone manages around 1.8 lakh acres of land, and Mr Rahman emphasized that the proposed amendments would weaken the board's ability to protect these properties.

''No Need For Amendment''

Speaking to NDTV, Mr Rahman said, "There is no need for an amendment to the Waqf Act. The 2013 amendment had fixed the deficiencies in the Act. If powers are limited, we cannot claim encroachments of Waqf properties. We suspect the BJP aims to destabilise Waqf properties."

He also dismissed reports that the Waqf Board is claiming a Hindu-dominated village in Tamil Nadu, calling it a "wrong propaganda".

"We only claim encroached properties, irrespective of their faith. If anything is done wrongly anyone can go to court,'' he said.

He added, "So many Waqf properties are used by Hindus and Muslims .We treat them as brothers and sisters. Encroachers too may be Muslims, Hindus or Christians. Here the question is who are the encroachers?''

On the proposal to give representation to women on Waqf boards, he said, "There is no issue at all". But he clarified that "Waqfnama on properties should have clear guidelines on male or female descendants and women rights are safeguarded".

The ruling party DMK is yet to comment on the matter.

Centre To Amend Waqf Laws

The government is all set to bring a Bill in Parliament to amend the law governing Waqf boards to ensure more accountability and transparency in their functioning, sources said. Sources said the move comes in the backdrop of demands from within the Muslim community.

The Bill will make it mandatory for Waqf boards to register their properties with district collectors to ensure their actual valuation.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board said any change or alteration in Waqf Act "will not be tolerated".