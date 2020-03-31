No Migrants On Road 'As Of 11 am': Centre To Supreme Court Amid Lockdown

The top court is hearing a petition seeking directions to provide food and shelter to migrant workers.

There are no migrant workers on roads "as of 11 am today", the central government told the Supreme Court on a petition asking for relief for thousands desperate to reach home after being left without jobs or shelter because of the coronavirus lockdown.

"The Home Secretary is saying that as of 11 am this morning, nobody is on the road. They have been taken to the nearest available shelter," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court is hearing a petition seeking directions to provide food and shelter to migrant workers left helpless after a 21-day lockdown was imposed across the country to control the spread of coronavirus.