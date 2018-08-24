No Junk Food In Colleges: After Advisory, A Notice By UGC

The University Grants Commission had earlier issued an advisory in November 2016 to ban junk food in colleges .

All India | | Updated: August 24, 2018 09:22 IST
UGC says the rule is not mandatory, but expect all colleges to follow it.

New Delhi: 

The University Grants Commission has issued a notice to vice-chancellors of all universities, directing them to ban junk food in college campuses.

This comes as a reminder of the advisory issued in November 2016 for banning junk food in colleges to 'set new standards for healthy food and reduce obesity levels in young learners'.

The UGC, in the advisory, stated that banning junk food in colleges would set new standards for healthy food habits, and will help instill a sense of healthy eating and awareness on the same.

Speaking to news agency ANI, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain noted that although the directive wasn't compulsory, colleges were expected to comply with the guidelines and help create awareness regarding the ill effects of junk food and the impact of the consumption of the same.

"UGC, in the interest of the health of all the students of the universities and colleges, issued an advisory on August 21, which is a reinforcement of an earlier advisory issued on November 10, 2016, where we asked them to sensitise students about the ill effects of junk food and to adopt healthy food practices. It's not mandatory, but we expect all the universities and colleges to follow it," Mr Jain said.

