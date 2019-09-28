'No Idea Why': Sharad Pawar's Reaction To Nephew Ajit's Resignation As MLA

Speaking to reporters, Sharad Pawar also dismissed reports of a feud in the family.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday denied knowing the reason for his nephew Ajit Pawar's resignation from the state assembly, but quoted the latter's son as saying that he had been "acting restless" ever since the Enforcement Directorate named him in a money laundering case.

"He did not discuss the resignation issue with anyone of us. I do not have even an iota of a clue as to why he took that decision... he has been unreachable ever since," news agency PTI quoted Sharad Pawar as saying. "When I meet Ajit, I will ask him the reason for this extreme decision."

The veteran politician, however, indicated that Ajit Pawar's resignation may have had something to do with him being named in the scam. "When I spoke to Ajit's son, he told me that his father was restless because he felt bad about me -- his uncle -- being dragged into the bank scam despite having nothing to do with it... I will look into his resignation as the family head," he said.

Speaking to reporters, Sharad Pawar also dismissed reports of a feud in the family. "There is no feud. My decision is the last word in all family matters," he claimed, describing himself as a "fighter" who will fearlessly face the money laundering case lodged against him in the Rs 25,000-crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam.

The probe agency has filed a case against Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and 70 others in connection with the alleged bank scam. Earlier today, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bajade announced that Ajit Pawar had resigned as an MLA.

The NCP chief also said that he has no plans to contest the Satara Lok Sabha byelection, which was necessitated by former party leader Udayanraje Bhosale's decision to join the BJP. "I have already announced that I will not contest the elections. We have thought of some names such as Prithviraj Chavan, Srinivas Patil and Sunil Mane for the seat, but we are yet to finalise the candidate," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar received support from unexpected quarters in the midst of his predicament. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that the Enforcement Directorate should not probe Sharad Pawar in the multi-crore scam in the absence of any "specific allegation" against him. He, however, also clarified that the probe was not being carried out at the behest of the ruling BJP.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.