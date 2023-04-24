No Heat Wave In Most Parts Of India For A Week: Weather Office

A fresh wet spell is expected in the northwest region from Friday (File)

There will be no heatwave for the next seven days in most parts of the country, the weather office said today, in a big relief after days of scorching heat. A fresh wet spell is expected in the northwest region from Friday, it added.

The maximum temperatures were between 36-39 degrees Celsius in northwest, central, and east India on Sunday, while it was 30-35 degrees in the rest of the country. The Himalayan region saw it between 15-25 degrees.

"No heat wave conditions are likely in the country during the next seven days," the India Meteorological Department said in its latest bulletin.

It said that the western Himalayan region is likely to receive rainfall from Wednesday and the northwestern plains from Friday.

Several parts of India had been experiencing heatwave conditions for the past few days.

The maximum temperatures had been hovering around 37 degrees in Delhi until rain and hailstorm brought relief to the city last week.