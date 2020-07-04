No Flights To Kolkata From 6 Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai From July 6-19

All domestic and international flights were suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Flights from six cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad - will not land in Kolkata for three weeks starting Monday, authorities said on Saturday as the West Bengal government stepped up measures to contain the coronavirus.

It is informed that no flights shall operate to Kolkata from Delhi,Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur,Chennai & Ahmedabad from 6th to 19th July 2020 or till further order whichever is earlier. Inconvenience caused is regretted.@AAI_Official@MoCA_GoI@ushapadhee1996@HardeepSPuri@arvsingh01 — Kolkata Airport (@aaikolairport) July 4, 2020

The Civil Aviation Ministry agreed to suspend the flights following a request from the West Bengal government.

India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25, after a gap of two months following the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Scheduled international passenger flights are still suspended in India.

According to the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has recorded 20,488 coronavirus cases including 717 deaths.