No Flights To Kolkata From 6 Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai From July 6-19

Flights from six cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad - will not land in Kolkata for three weeks starting Monday, authorities said on Saturday as the West Bengal government stepped up measures to contain the coronavirus.

The Civil Aviation Ministry agreed to suspend the flights following a request from the West Bengal government.

India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25, after a gap of two months following the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Scheduled international passenger flights are still suspended in India.

According to the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has recorded 20,488 coronavirus cases including 717 deaths.

