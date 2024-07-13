No Fish, No Wedding: Groom, Relatives Thrash Bride's Family Over Vegetarian Fare

Videos show punches being thrown and even chairs being flung.

Paneer, pulao and various curries were part of a big spread at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh and lakhs were allegedly paid in dowry, but two things were missing - fish and meat. This incensed a groom and his relatives so much that they rained kicks and punches on the bride's family and even beat them up with sticks.

The wedding was also called off and the groom left the venue, after which the bride's family filed an assault and dowry complaint with the police.

On Thursday, Abhishek Sharma led a 'baarat' (marriage procession) to Anand Nagar village in Deoria district to marry Sushma, daughter of Dinesh Sharma. Everything was going to plan and even the 'varmala' (exchange of garlands) ceremony was done when the groom was told that there was no non-vegetarian fare.

"The groom, his father Surendra Sharma, and others began using abusive language regarding the lack of non-vegetarian food. When I objected, Abhishek Sharma, Surendra Sharma, Rampravesh Sharma, Rajkumar and some unknown people started beating my family with sticks and kicked and punched us," the bride's father said in Hindi in his police complaint.

Videos show a melee, punches being thrown and even chairs being flung as the two families have an argument.

The complaint also said nearly Rs 5 lakh has been given as dowry.

"I have given Rs 4.5 lakh to Abhishek Sharma, son of Surendra Sharma, for purchasing a car as dowry. A tilak set and two gold rings (worth Rs 20,000) have also been given," Dinesh Sharma said in the complaint.

(With inputs from Vinod Kumar Dwivedi)