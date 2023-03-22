No Criminal Will Be Spared: Rajasthan Chief Minister On Police Action

Ashok Gehlot said prevention of crimes against women was a priority for the government. (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Wednesday said effective action has been taken against criminals under a special campaign conducted in several areas of the state by police.

No criminal will be spared and police will catch them in order to maintain peace and the rule of the law in the state, he told reporters after a programme at the Rajasthan Police Academy.

"A continuous campaign against criminals is going on in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur and Nagaur. Criminals from other states come here but they are being caught," Mr Gehlot said.

In a major crackdown on Sunday, the Rajasthan Police arrested 319 criminals and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics in huge quantities as part of the special campaign in Bikaner, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu and Udaipur districts.

Ashok Gehlot also said that everyone, including bureaucrats and politicians, should work as trustees of the people.

Earlier, addressing a convocation ceremony, Mr Gehlot said his government was determined to provide accountable, transparent and sensitive police administration.

He said prevention of crimes against women was a priority of the state government.

On this occasion, the chief minister also announced the setting up of a central band of women police personnel.

