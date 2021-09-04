No Covid Death In Delhi For 4th Straight Day, 55 New Cases In 24 Hours

Coronavirus Cases in Delhi: Delhi bore the brunt of the devastating second wave during April-May (File)

Delhi reported zero Covid deaths for the fourth straight day, according to data shared by the city health department. The cumulative death count in the city stands at 25,08, it said.

The city also reported 55 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the city to 14,37,929.

The positivity rate in the city stood at 0.08 per cent, according to the health department's latest bulletin.

The city-state reported 35 positive cases on Friday, 39 cases on Thursday, 36 cases on Wednesday and 28 on Tuesday.

As many as 80 people are under home isolation in the national capital. The recovery rate stands at 98.23 per cent.

The city carried out 70,303 Covid tests (RTPCR 48,510; antigen 21,793) over the span of 24 hours, taking the total count of tests to 2,59,32,413.

Recently, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had underlined that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat the potential third wave of the pandemic.

Delhi reopened schools at the start of September for classes 9-12 after nearly 1.5 years amid strict safety protocols due to the pandemic. The decision could not be delayed any further, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said as "an entire generation would otherwise suffer a knowledge gap".

Assuring people, Mr Sisodia had said everyone is in alert mode regarding the health and safety of the children. He reiterated that no one will be forced to come to schools and classes will continue online as well.

Delhi bore the brunt of the devastating second wave during April-May when both hospitals and crematoriums were overwhelmed.