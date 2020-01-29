No Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus Infection In Punjab, Haryana: Officials

In Haryana, five people are under watch for suspected infection.

No confirmed case of coronavirus infection - which has killed over 100 people in China - has been reported in Punjab and Haryana so far, officials have said. Sixteen people with travel history to China are being monitored in Punjab.

Only one of the 16 people showed symptoms and is admitted at PGI Chandigarh. Fifteen people are asymptomatic but they are under watch, said the state health department.

All the districts in Punjab have been instructed to ensure that isolation wards are set up in case a suspected case is reported, Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said. All the hospitals have also been instructed to ensure wards have ventilators and essential arrangements for screening and sample collection of suspected cases, he added.

"Although Mohali Airport doesn't have direct flights from China and other affected countries but Punjab government has set up one health checkpoint at Mohali Airport. This dedicated team on Tuesday screened the persons travelling from the Sharjah" he said.

Mr Sidhu said that medical checkpost at Attari Border and Dera Baba Nanak at Gurdaspur has also been created for awareness and self declaration of passengers who have any travel history to China.

In Haryana, five people are under watch for suspected infection.

Speaking to the media Director General of Health Services, Dr Suraj Bhan said that five suspected cases - two from Gurugram and one each from Panipat, Nuh and Faridabad districts - are under observation for suspected infection. "The authorities at district headquarters have been asked to follow the advisory issued by the union health ministry. An isolation ward has been set up in every district to monitor such cases," said Dr Bhan.

Haryana Health minister Anil Vij said that out of the five suspected cases, two cases are quite critical. A rapid response team has also been constituted in every district.