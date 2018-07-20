No Confidence Motion: 'Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, Bade Modi Looting India', Says Trinamool Leader

No confidence motion: Saugata Roy said that PM Modi had lowered the stature of the Prime Minister's post

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "travelling salesman" and his economic policies a "disaster", Trinamool Congress lawmaker Saugata Roy on Friday said that "three Modis are looting the country".

Speaking during the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, Saugata Roy, without naming anyone, said that the only person who had gained from Bharatiya Janata Party's economic policies is "one Mota Bhai".

"Just like a hawker and a travelling salesman he is going to places, but he is not working. He is roaming around and giving speeches," he said.

"He (Modi) went to West Bengal just like that and addressed a meeting, (but) did not announce any schemes. He has got a habit of roaming," he said.

The Prime Minister during his July 16 visit to West Bengal had stated that the West Bengal government allegedly had nexus with "all-pervading syndicates".

"I will tell you about the Modi syndicate. There is Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, and Bade (big) Modi, whose name I am not taking, are looting the country," the Trinamool leader said.

Saugata Roy said that PM Modi had lowered the stature of the Prime Minister's post and political discourse so much that the even the ''pandal'' fell in West Bengal. He was referring to the canopy collapse during PM Modi's Midnapore rally.

"The BJP's economic policies have created a disaster, brought down the GDP, created unemployment. It has led to various scams. Banks are in horrible condition. The only one who has gained from his policies is one 'Mota Bhai'," he said.

Saugata Roy, a former Minister of State for Urban Development during the Manmohan Singh government, also said that people are living in fear during the BJP-led rule.

"We are living in an atmosphere of fear. Between May 1 and July 10, 81 people have been murdered in more than 10 states. Muslims have been lynched in the name of cow protection. The BJP says that it wants ''Congress-mukt Bharat'' (Congress-free India), but in fact, they want a ''Muslim-mukt Bharat'' (Muslim-free India). We want a ''Bhay-mukt Bharat'' (India free of fear). The TMC wants a society where the mind is free and the head is held high," the TMC leader said quoting Rabindranath Tagore.