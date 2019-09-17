'Won't Allow A Single Drop Of Blood Of Soldiers Go In Vain': Amit Shah

Amit Shah also said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has been peaceful.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government will not tolerate any breach of India's territory and is ready to deal with any such acts strongly.

Amit Shah also asserted that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has been peaceful ever since the special status given to the state under 370 was abrogated on August 5 and added that not a single bullet has been fired nor anyone has died since then.

"There will be no compromise on India's security. We will not tolerate even an inch of breach of our territory. We will deal with it strongly. We will not allow any drop of blood of our soldiers go in vain," he said, addressing an event of the All India Management Association in New Delhi.

The home minister criticised the previous Congress regime for not adopting a comprehensive national security policy and said the country's strategic policy was overshadowed by the foreign policy.

"After the surgical strike and air strike, the perception of the world has changed and India''s strength has been recognised globally," he said.

