No Case Against Preacher Indurikar Maharaj On Odd-Even Theory For Boy-Girl Child: Maharashtra Minister

"Indurikar Maharaj is working to enlighten people through his kirtan," a Maharashtra minister said

The Maharashtra government will not file a case against Marathi "kirtankar" (preacher) Nivrutti Maharaj Indurikar over his remarks on the timing of intercourse and gender of child, state minister Bachchu Kadu has said.

The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti, a voluntary organisation working to eradicate superstitious beliefs, last week sought a police case against Indurikar Maharaj, alleging that his comments violated provisions of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

During his kirtan (sermon) at a village in Ahmednagar district recently, the preacher reportedly said intercourse by a couple on an even date would beget a male child, while on an odd date would result in the birth of a girl.

However, state minister Bachchu Kadu said the state government will not file a case against the preacher.

"Indurikar Maharaj is working to enlighten people through his kirtan. If he goes wrong, law will take its own course, but that doesn't mean a crime will be registered against him. We need to check his intention while making those remarks," Mr Kadu told reporters in Osmanabad on Monday evening.

If a notice is served, it does not mean he will be booked, the minister of state for water resources said.

"Law is same for everyone. If anyone commits a mistake, he or she will be punished. But if a word uttered by mistake is played up, then it''s not right. If the same thing happens with me, then media shows it as breaking news which is not correct," he said.

Indurikar Maharaj on Monday said some people unhappy with his work for society and the Warkari community were trying to create trouble for him by demanding filing of cases over his remark.

