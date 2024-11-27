No Bribery Charges Against Gautam Adani, Nephew: Adani Group On US Allegations

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and senior executive Vneet Jaain are clear of any bribery charge in the US indictment, the Adani Group has clarified. Adani Green, a firm under the Adani Group, has also called media reports on this as "incorrect", in a latest stock exchange filing.

"Mr Gautam Adani, Mr Sagar Adani and Mr Vneet Jaain have not been charged with any violation of the FCPA in the counts set forth in the indictment of the US DOJ or civil complaint of the US SEC," the Adani Group said.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)