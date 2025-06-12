No Baby Shoots, Modelling, Reels: New Restrictions In Bengaluru's Cubbon Park

The Karnataka government has imposed new restrictions on activities in Bengaluru's iconic Cubbon Park to curb its commercialisation and misuse. A Horticulture Department official said the violators would face fines of up to Rs 500 and repeat offenders legal action. The fines will go into the Suvarna Karnataka Udyana Pratishtana Fund, he added.

From limits on the maximum number of attendees to a prohibition on the use of specific foods and toys, here's what's allowed and what's not in Cubbon Park.

What's Not Allowed In Cubbon Park?

Pre-wedding and post-wedding shoots, baby shoots, modelling sessions, short film shoots, and making reels.

Packed snacks, plastic bottles, carry bags, and pooja materials.

Birthday parties, press meets, classes like yoga, cycling, and skating, and religious events (only to be held with prior permission).

Not more than 20 readers or writers can gather at once.

A 15-acre section, starting from the gazebo near the BSNL entrance, going across the canal bridge and up to the High Court parking lot, can be used for non-commercial activities such as reading, painting, yoga, and meditation. You need prior permission if the gathering is of more than 20 people.

Fireworks, alcohol, drugs, smoking, urinating, spitting, littering, and consumption of food parcels are banned inside the park.

Parking outside of authorised areas, honking car horns, playing on lawns, climbing or destroying trees, plucking flowers, flying kites and displaying banners.

Heavy vehicles like buses, goods carriers, lorries and auto rickshaws are barred

What's Allowed?

Walkathons, marathons, government awareness programs, and health camps by registered charities during specific hours, which are from 5:30 am to 9 am and 4:30 pm to 6 pm.

Only casual photography or wildlife photography is allowed inside the park.

Hidden CCTV cameras have been placed throughout the park, and additional security guards have been deployed to ensure people follow the rules. The department also intends to start a public education campaign to inform people about what is and is not allowed.