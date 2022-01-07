No Alcohol To Be Sold Across Karnataka During Weekend Curfew

Liquor shop owners had sought permission to run their shops during weekend curfew (Representational)

No liquor will be sold across Karnataka for two days starting tonight as the weekend curfew - from 8 pm today to 5 am on Monday - comes into effect, state Excise Minister K Gopalaiah said.

"It has been decided that there will not be any sale of liquor during the weekend curfew. I have directed the officials to issue an order to this effect," Mr Gopalaiah told reporters.

The decision has been taken in view of the sudden spurt in Covid cases in the state and especially in Bengaluru, he said. Karnataka today reported 8,449 fresh cases of coronavirus in 24 hours - 68 per cent more cases than yesterday. State capital Bengaluru alone accounted for 6,812 of the cases.

Liquor shop owners had sought permission to run their shops during the weekend curfew but given the spike, their plea was not considered, the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has appealed to people not to step out unnecessarily.

"The weekend curfew will come into effect from 8 pm tonight. Please do not go out unnecessarily and cooperate with the police for your own safety," Mr Pant urged.

Only a set of activities is permitted during the weekend curfew, including essential and medical services, he said.

"Those who want to go to the hospital will have to furnish supporting documents. Those travelling by bus, train, or flight must possess tickets and relevant papers," the police commissioner said.

The police will not issue any passes for people to travel within the city.

The Bengaluru top cop warned that those violating Covid rules will face action under the Natural Disaster Management Act (NDMA). Violators will be detained and their vehicles will be seized.

The weekend curfew - to be in place for two weeks - is part of Karnataka's fresh set of prohibitory orders to arrest the spread.