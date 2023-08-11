No, Air India's Maharaja Is Not History. Mega Rebrand Explained

Air India said its new logo, The Vista, is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame.

Tata Group-owned Air India seeks to completely transform itself with a touch of legacy, top officials said as the airline unveiled a "modern new brand identity" on Thursday.

The airline's refurbished look includes a new logo and livery, months after it signed multi-billion-dollar aircraft deals with Airbus and Boeing.

Air India said its new logo, The Vista, is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, which signifies the limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and its bold and confident outlook for the future.

"New India is future-looking. At this juncture, we wanted something that reflects possibilities. That's the reason the windows is the symbol," said Prasoon Joshi, CEO, McCann Worldgroup India, which is responsible for the marketing and advertising for the Air India.

A brand is not created in isolation, but co-created by the ones who consume it, said Mr Joshi.

"The whole country is cheering, they want Air India to do well. All these emotions put together took us towards the direction that it must have a touch of legacy and at the same time look towards the future," he added.

He clarified that the Maharaja mascot remains a part of Air India: "It (Maharaja mascot) is important and that's why it was part of his (Air India CEO's) presentation."

On the buzz over a possible Maharani mascot, he said, "Everything can't be revealed at this moment. Wait and you'll see how it evolves."

The livery and the new design feature a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights, as well as a chakra-inspired pattern.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has called the rebranding a "total and complete" transformation of the airline.

"It is not just changing the brand. It is a big project. There are a lot of moving parts. But we're absolutely committed to the transformation of Air India. We're investing a lot of money, a lot of time, a lot of passion," he told reporters.

Flyers will get to see the new logo by December end when Air India's first Airbus A350 enters its fleet.

Tasneem Ali, who designed the new logo for Air India, said they wanted to create something that's "authentically and identifiably Indian", but presented in a very contemporary world-class manner.

"When we were re-imagining the brand, we actually looked at elements within the Air India brand world and had a new interpretation of it. So the window which has always been on the plane, on the outside, inside menu card, the iconic Air India window which has been an enduring design symbol with the thing, we took that and re-imagined it," she said.

Air India will undergo several other changes including a new website and mobile app, besides investing in building new lounges at Delhi and New York's JFK airports.