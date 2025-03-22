No ACs Or Fans, Restless Patients: Madhya Pradesh Hospital's Poor Condition

A review of hospitals in Madhya Pradesh has revealed the shocking condition of a healthcare facility in its capital Bhopal - a hospital with no ACs and restless patients. The JP Hospital, which recently introduced affordable MRI services, has a huge waiting list for medicine, care, and infrastructure.

Visuals from outside the hospital show a broken AC near a half-open window, with pigeons sitting on it.

Sukhram Yadav, a hospital employee, told NDTV that thieves cut the AC wires and took it. "We've informed the civil surgeon. The contractor will fix it... eventually. Water comes, or doesn't. It happened last year too," he said.

Another common sight inside the hospital was the doors of the intensive care units (ICUs) remained wide open. Patients admitted to ICUs generally require intensive treatment and close monitoring with minimum contact from outside.

According to the relative of a patient, all those admitted or waiting to be admitted are restless.

"Patients are restless, some run outside to escape the heat. There's no fan, no cooler with water, no one listens," they said.

Another said, "The doctors are trying, but management? Missing. People come here after surgeries, but the real test begins in the ICU."

The opposition has slammed the poor working conditions of the hospital.

"On paper, everything's perfect. In reality, patients stand in long queues, machines have cobwebs, and medicines are substandard. This is the truth," Hemant Katare, Deputy Leader of the Opposition, said.

State Health Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel, reacting to the poor condition of the hospital, said they are working on fixing the ACs. "Some ACs may be faulty. We're checking. We'll fix it where needed," he said.