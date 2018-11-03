Telangana BJP Leader Denied Ticket, Party Workers Attack Nizamabad Office

Vandalised BJP headquarter in Nizamabad.

The BJP's district headquarters in Telangana's Nizamabad was vandalised by the a group of party workers on Friday, a day after it announced its second list of candidates for the state assembly elections.

The protesters were identified as the supporters of BJP's state executive Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta, who was denied a ticket to contest assembly elections from Nizamabad constituency.

The move triggered protests by supporters of Mr Gupta in Nizamabad district and Serilingampally area in Hyderabad.

The party workers in Nizamabad went on a rampage and destroyed furniture and windows at the BJP's district headquarters.

BJP had released the names of 28 candidates for Telangana on Friday. So far, it has announced the names of 66 candidates out of 119 in Telangana.

The first list of 38 candidates was released on October 20 and the second list of 28 on November 2.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly Elections are scheduled to be held on December 7 to elect members from 119 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.