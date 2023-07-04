Nitish Kumar's Party On Verge Of Split: Sushil Modi's Shocker

Sushil Modi made it clear that BJP's doors are closed for Nitish Kumar. (File)

Days after the mega revolt by Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra, BJP's Sushil Modi has claimed that a similar situation is brewing in Bihar.



Sushil Modi said that several MPs and MLAs of the Janata Dal United (JDU) are in talks with the BJP and that the Nisith Kumar's party is on the verge of a split.

"The JDU is facing prospects of a split in the party. Anything is possible in coming days," he said.

He said the party is yet to decide if it will accept the JDU rebels. "That depends on many factors," he said.

Mr Modi, however, made it clear that BJP's doors are closed for Nitish Kumar.

The former Deputy Chief Minister said the JDU members are unhappy over the manner in which Nitish Kumar backstabbed the BJP. "They see their future and that of the party's in dark since Nitish Kumar announced Tejashwi Yadav his successor. They know they are not going to get ticket in the next election," Mr Modi said.

"Last year JDU got 17 seats. In today's situation, there is no scope for JDU to get more than 8-10 seats. Everyone is seeing their future in darkness. So there is a situation of panic. MPs and MLAs are contacting other parties. There is a stampede-like situation," Sushil Modi said.

Referring to Nitish Kumar's "one-to-one" meetings with JDU MPs and MLAs after Ajit Pawar's big switch, Mr Modi said that the Chief Minister has been meeting the party legislators because he is "scared" that they will switch to other parties.

JDU has rubbished Sushil Modi's claim as BJP's propaganda. "Let Sushil Modi live in a fool's paradise. JDU is intact," said Nitish Kumar's close aide and party's national president Lalan Singh.