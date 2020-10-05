Nitish Kumar's Party, BJP Reach 122-121 Seat Deal For Bihar Polls

Nitish Kumar's JDU and BJP have reached a 122-121 seat deal for Bihar polls.

Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United and the BJP have split the 243 seats of Bihar down the middle, its "big brother" status in the state has earned it just one extra seat, sources said. The seat sharing deal will be officially announced tomorrow.

Of the 122 seats in JD(U)'s share, five seats will go to Jitin Ram Manjhi's HAM. Of the BJP's 121 seats, some will be given to Mukesh Nishad's Vikassheel Insaan Party or VIP.

The Vikassheel Insaan Party, which exited the Grand Alliance yesterday, had announced that they would contest all 243 seats of the state. Party chief Mukesh Nishad, who is also a set designer in Bollywood, said his party will win a chunk of seats and will be crucial for government formation.

But throughout the day, the party has also been in talks with the BJP, the final announcement will be made during tomorrow's press meet, sources said.

Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party, led by his son Chirag Paswan, has announced that it would contest against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United, but not against the BJP.

Citing ideological differences with the JD(U), the party said "all the candidates who win will form a BJP-LJP government" and added that there was no "sourness" in the relation with the BJP.