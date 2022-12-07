Ashwini Choubey said the Bihar government had failed to tackle crimes.

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey has stirred a new controversy, calling Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a "victim of impotence" in his attempt to critique the state government's record on crimes.

"The Bihar government and Chief Minister have become victims of impotence. The reason I say this is that people are being killed for two days, but the government is totally insensitive," Mr Choubey said, speaking to reporters in Bihar's Kaimur.

"Women have had their arms set on fire with petrol. If this is not jungle raj, then what is? There have been six chilling crimes in 48 hours. So, I want to tell Nitish ji, that you can't run Bihar any more. You should resign," the junior minister said.

Mr Choubey was referring to a string of grisly crimes in the state in the past few days. Among the most shocking was when a woman has died in Bhagalpur after two men, in a brutal attack at a crowded market, chopped off her hands, breasts and ears.

Neelam had apparently borrowed money from Shakeel Miyan for her daughter's wedding, which she had failed to repay, the police said. The police have denied any communal angle in the incident and, as a precautionary measure, stationed forces in the area.

On Saturday, Shakeel Miyan and Juddin Mian attacked the woman, the police said. She sustained stab wounds on her head and back as well. Apparently, no one came to her aid. Before falling unconscious, Neelam had named her attackers, which was recorded on a cellphone by eyewitnesses.

Responding to Mr Choubey's attack, Sanjay Singh, a legislator from Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United party, said, "This shows the mental level of the union minister. He needs help."