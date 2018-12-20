Rajya Sabha Seat Widens BJP-Paswan Rift. Enter Peacemaker Nitish Kumar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar finds himself playing peacemaker. (File Photo)

Highlights Nitish Kumar will meet BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi this week Mr Kumar finds himself playing peacemaker between LJP and BJP Sources say he will tell the BJP to honour the commitment to LJP

Nitish Kumar will meet BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi this week for talks in the middle of a growing conflict with another important ally in Bihar, union minister Ram Vilas Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). The Bihar chief minister finds himself playing peacemaker; sources say he will tell the BJP to "honour the commitment to Ram Vilas Paswan" as losing him would effectively mean conceding Bihar to the opposition coalition or "mahagatbandhan".

Nitish Kumar's mission is summed up in a tweet by his top aide and strategist Prashant Kishor: "Joint efforts and collective strength of existing and potential NDA allies is key to the success in upcoming 2019 elections. All key constituents of the coalition must work towards this."

Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag Paswan are reportedly upset, not about their share of seats to contest in 40-seat Bihar, but about one Rajya Sabha seat promised to them by the BJP months ago.

In September, when Nitish Kumar and Amit Shah announced their "50:50" seat-sharing and Upendra Kushwaha was still part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Paswans were offered four seats and one Rajya Sabha seat in Assam. It led to the impression that Ram Vilas Paswan won't contest the elections and will be accommodated in the Rajya Sabha or upper house of parliament. As Upendra Kushwaha carped about his share being sliced to accommodate Nitish Kumar, the Paswans were in a better place, or so they felt.

After Upendra Kushwaha's exit earlier this month, the BJP told the Paswans that they could now have six - not four - seats to contest. But the Rajya Sabha offer was missing, which became the bottomline as far as the father-son duo was concerned.

In a disappointing situation, hope stirred once again for the Paswans when the BJP lost three big states to the Congress. They realized that now they are in a stronger position to flex their muscles.

The public barbs and warnings started then.

Nitish Kumar has backed Mr Paswan and reportedly intends to tell the BJP leadership to placate him and do what it can to keep him on board.

Pointedly, Chirag Paswan has warned of "consequences" if "seat-sharing decisions are not made in time", referring to a pact for the national election due by May. In tweets, Paswan Junior also reminded the BJP that it has lost allies like Upendra Kushwaha and Telugu Desam Party (TDP)'s N Chandrababu Naidu and so should "address concerns of the remaining allies in a timely and proper fashion".