Nitish Kumar To Meet Party MLAs Today Amid Break-Up Speculation:10 Facts

The meeting of Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United begins at 11 am. Officially, it is meant to take a call on the way forward. Mr Kumar has made his growing anger with the BJP over a multitude of issues clear.

The BJP, which reached out to Mr Kumar twice on Monday, has also said it will wait for his decision. Sources said the party's chief strategist Amit Shah has reached out to Mr Kumar and had a telephonic conversation with him. Key leaders of the party's state unit met Mr Kumar on Monday.

Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal or RJD, led now by Tejashwi Yadav, and the Congress have also scheduled a flurry of meetings tomorrow. Both parties have indicated that they are ready for an alliance if Mr Kumar ditches the BJP.

Mr Kumar's grouses against the BJP have been piling up since the 2019 general election when his party was offered a just single seat in the Union cabinet. Ahead of the state elections, the BJP backing to Chirag Paswan had divided the votes, his party said, enabling the BJP to be the big brother in the state.

The two allies have been on a sparring mode since - the issues ranging from BJP leaders humiliating the Chief Ministre to Mr Kumar's efforts to remove the Speaker, to the government's failure to crack down on protesters against the Agnipath scheme for the armed forces.

In the latest instance, Mr Kumar - sources close to him indicated - feels that the BJP's Amit Shah has been trying to remote control the state government by installing ministers close to him. The BJP, JD(U) leaders have alleged, had even dictated who will get the party's sole berth in the Union cabinet - RCP Singh - who Mr Kumar felt was Amit Shah's instrument.

What brought on the meltdown was the dismantling of the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra - the planning of which was publicly attributed to the BJP by Mr Thackeray's challenger Eknath Shinde. Sources indicated that Mr Kumar was concerned about a similar turn of events in Bihar. The JD(U) has condemned BJP chief JP Nadda's statement that "Only the BJP will remain, regional parties will disappear".

RCP Singh has not been offered another turn at the upper house, Rajya Sabha, forcing him to step down from the Union cabinet. Over the weekend, Mr Singh quit the JD(U) after the party accused him of corruption, declaring that Mr Kumar was jealous of PM Modi but he would not get anywhere.

Nitish Kumar has some key demands for the BJP: more union ministries, simultaneous election in Bihar in 2024, instead of a year later and a hands-off approach from the BJP about the state government. His party has rebuffed Amit Shah's comment that he would be the face of the alliance in 2024.